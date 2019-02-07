Travel Food Services (TFS) Bags Three Awards at India Food Forum

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, February 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --TFS' Raildhaba, The Irish House and Dilli Streat win big at the awards Travel Food Services (TFS), India's leading Travel F&B and Retail Company, won big at the prestigious India Food Forum 2019 yesterday, to take home three awards for The Irish House at Terminal 3, IGIA, Delhi Airport, and its in-house concepts -Dilli Streat and Raildhaba. The awards, which were held at Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai, were announced by IMAGES Foodservice Awards 2019 on the second day of India Food Forum 2019.Travel Food Services concept of Raildhaba won the Images Awards for Excellence in service in-rail. Raildhaba has been recognised by Indian Railways and IRCTC to maintain the strict quality control norms, the same has also received international acclaim at FAB 2017.Award winning launch of Dilli Streat by TFS was done in May 2018 and was a high-impact first-of-its-kind launch at any Indian Airport, it was widely covered in media including mainlines, trade, regional and bloggers as well.The third award was bagged by The Irish House by Travel Food Services for Images Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: Pubs & Bars. Gaurav Dewan, COO and Business Head, Travel Food Services, says, "We feel honoured to have successfully represented the evolving Indian travel sector at the prestigious India Food Forum. We are constantly striving to bring together operational excellence and innovative concepts to challenge the existing market parameters and to work towards the transformation of travel experience in India. To be recognised and awarded at such an admired platform motivates us further in this endeavour, and we hope to continue our efforts to put India on the international travel F&B and retail map."Travel Food Services was awarded in the following categories at the India Food Forum 2019:Images Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: Pubs & Bars - The Irish House by Travel Food Services Most Admired Food Service Outlet Launch of the Year - Dilli Streat, Terminal 3, New Delhi Images Award for Excellence in service in-rail - Raildhaba at Travel Food ServicesAbout Travel Food Services Travel Food Services (TFS) is India's leading travel F&B and Retail Company, with more than 300 outlets across travel-hubs including Airports, Railway Stations and Highways spread across 19 cities. With major concessions across key airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, TFS has been transforming travel experience for over 75 million passengers every year through a variety of cuisines across its diverse formats of restaurants, cafes, bars, food courts and lounges.TFS has partnered with SSP Plc UK, which brings 50 years of rich experience of the global travel retail market thereby enabling TFS to strengthen its market leadership and continue to accelerate India growth in the years ahead. For more information, visit https://www.travelfoodservices.com/.Source: Travel Food Services (TFS) PWRPWR