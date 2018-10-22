Travel+Leisure Now on Board With Singapore Airlines

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 22, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Burda Media India announced that its flagship luxury travel brand, Travel+Leisure India & South Asia, will now be available on Singapore Airline's flights between India and Singapore. The magazine will be stocked on all 105 flights per week, departing and arriving pan-India to customers seated in Business and First Class seats. In addition, Travel+Leisure India & South Asia, is available to Business and First Class Passengers in Singapore Airlines' SilverKris Lounge at Delhi's IGI Terminal 3 Departure Lounge and in Changi Airport, Singapore in both Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 Departure Lounges. The magazine will also be available on Singapore Airline's app every month, as part of its e-library inventory, to all customers flying with the Airline. The app has close to 3 million downloads so far. Of the venture, Director of Burda Media India, Bjorn Rettig said, "Our relationship with Singapore Airlines has always been strong and we see a strong synergy between both brands. Their customers in Business and First Class are our customers too and having Travel+Leisure India & South Asia onboard and in the both sets of lounges, gives us a point to point relationship with our core audience." The venture rolled out with the August issue of the magazine and will also include Travel+Leisure India & South Asia's annual one-shot Weddings & Honeymoons edition and its Singapore Guide. Both will be available on board and in-lounge with the October issue.About Burda Media India: Burda Media India Private Limited is the largest travel publisher in India, with a portfolio of pan-platform, luxury and premium brands that include Travel+Leisure India & South Asia, Discover India, and Asia Spa India. In addition, Burda Media India Private Limited also operates in the lifestyle, B2B, and invitation-only segments, publishing MAXIM, Sports Illustrated, Architecture+Design, and Millionaire Asia. Source: Burda Media India PWRPWR