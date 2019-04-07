Travelling to India awakened new understanding of myself: Will Smith

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Hollywood star Will Smith says his trip to India awakened a new understanding of himself and the world around him.The actor, who visited Haridwar to shoot for his Facebook Watch show "Will Smith's Bucket List", took to Instagram Saturday to share the pictures of the experience."My Grandmother used to say, 'God Teaches through Experience'. "Travelling to India and experiencing the colours, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my art and the truths of the world," Smith captioned the series of photographs and a video, including that of the Ganga aarti.For a previous episode, titled "Will Smith's Bucketlist: Bollywood Dancing", Smith shot a Bollywood dance sequence, which he said, was a dream come true for him. In his latest India tour, the actor also roamed around in an autorickshaw across the busy streets of Mumbai and got some dance lessons from actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar. Smith's dance sequence will also feature in Johar's upcoming production "Student of the Year 2".This was not the Hollywood star's first visit to the country.In 2017, Smith had come to Mumbai for the promotion of Netflix film "Bright". He also visited New Delhi for a conclave. PTI RDSRDS