Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl with Maroon 5

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) Travis Scott is set to perfom at Super Bowl LIII alongside headliners Maroon 5 on the popular halftime show.According to Billboard, the "Sicko Mode" rapper will make an appearance during the band's set at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta.The marquee event for the National Football League (NFL) has been in the eye of storm regarding players kneeling during the playing of national anthem in a peaceful protest against police brutality and racial inequality.Case in point being quarterback Colin Kaepernick who has not played since 2016 and last year filed a grievance against the league and its owners, accusing them of colluding to keep him off the field.In October, Amy Schumer urged Maroon 5 to pull out from the Super Bowl in an attempt to support Kaepernick.Artistes such as Rihanna, Jay-Z and Pink also turned down the offer to headline the show. PTI RDSRDS