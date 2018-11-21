Treebo launches 3 sub-brands for hotel portfolio, unveils new logo

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Budget hospitality firm Treebo Wednesday said it has launched three sub-brands for its hotel portfolio and also replaced the company's logo to a four-coloured pinwheel. The sub-brands called Trip, Trend and Tryst will operate at different price points and will have various amenities associated with each, it said. While Trip will be the entry level brand operating in the Rs 1,000-1,500 price range, Trend will be a middle level brand in the Rs 1,500-2,500 range, Treebo added. Tryst will be a premium-budget brand, which was earlier referred to as 'Select', operating in the Rs 2,500-4,000 price range, it said. "As our portfolio grew, it was necessary for us to segregate properties based on the amenities they offered, despite the fact that all properties offered the core quality guarantee that Treebo is known for...," Treebo co-founder Sidharth Gupta said. The company has also recently forayed into the homestay segment. On the new brand identity, Gupta said: "We saw the colourful pinwheel as the perfect embodiment of our vision. It represents joy, which it delivers through its movement. It represents ubiquitous access." PTI AKT SHWSHW