Trek Bicycle ties up with Bajaj Finance

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) American cycling brand Trek Bicycle today said it has tied up with Bajaj Finance.

As part of the arrangement, the customers would be able to avail zero down payment and other benefits while buying a Trek bicycle.

Trek sells cycles priced between Rs 26,500 and Rs 4.65 lakh in the country, however, the zero down payment scheme is valid only on models priced up to Rs 35,000.

So far, the company has sold more than 26,000 units in the country. Trek currently offers 42 bicycle models across road, mountain and hybrid categories along with a wide range of parts, accessories and merchandise among others items.

"This customised finance programme with Bajaj Finance will provide consumers a no-cost option to buy the products they love; pay in easy monthly installments and simultaneously use the bike to stay fit in a fun and social way," Trek Bicycle India Country Manager Navneet Banka said in a statement.

Bajaj Finance Business Head Manoj Madan said the synergy aims to provide a frictionless purchase experience by offering variety of bicycle models along with convenience of availing finance for the same.

"This is a step towards making technologically advanced bicycle available for customer with a convenient payment option. The initiative reinforces our commitment of increasing the affordability and catering the aspirational needs of the customers," he added. PTI MSS SBT SBT