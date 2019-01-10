Trekker dies of cardiac arrest during Chadar trek

Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) A Mumbai resident died of cardiac arrest during Chadar Trek in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region, officials said Thursday.The body was found when the Indian Air Force launched an air rescue this morning, they said. Daval Suresh Shah, a resident of Mumbai, suffered cardiac arrest near Tibb Cave on Chadar Trek in Leh district, the officials said.The body was airlifted to Leh Air Force Station, the officials said.Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Khan has asked the Leh deputy commissioner to complete legal formalities so that the body be sent to Mumbai, they said.PTI SSB MIJ DPBDPB