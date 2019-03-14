Trekking at Gangotri National Park to begin from April 1

Uttarkashi (U'khand), Mar 14 (PTI) Trekking and mountaineering activities at the Gangotri National Park and trek routes in Uttarkashi will begin from April 1, 15 days ahead of schedule, according to official sources said.However, as of now the facility will be available only to tourists who visit the park through registered agencies. Other tourists can go for trekking only from April 15, an official said.Acting on a demand from the district mountaineering and trekking association for extending the period of trekking season, the administration and the forest department gave permission to open the Gangotri National Park and trek routes from April 1, a source said here.Gangotri National Park DFO Pratap Panwar said 17,108 tourists visited the park last year. PTI Corr ALM NSDNSD