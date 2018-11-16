Tremendous efforts made to catch absconding former minister: Bihar DGP

Patna, Nov 16 (PTI) Under fire from the Supreme Court over its inability to arrest absconding former minister Manju Verma, the Bihar Police on Friday asserted that it was making tremendous efforts to nab the suspended Janata Dal (United) leader. The Supreme Court on Monday rapped the state police for failing to arrest Verma in connection with an Arms Act case, which cropped up in course of the CBI probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal. It directed Director General of Police K S Dwivedi to appear before it in person on November 27 if she was not nabbed by then. In reply to a query, the DGP said Friday attempts were being made to secure her arrest. "We are making tremendous efforts." Dwivedi said no time-frame could be given for the arrest of any person wanted in a criminal case. "Though we appreciate the concern expressed by the Supreme Court, we hope to trace her very soon." The officer said some objection was raised from Verma's side before a court in Begusarai district when they tried to initiate proceedings for attaching her property. "We are working to get that resolved," he added. The former minister had last week moved an application before the Begusarai court, through her lawyer, pleading that she not be treated as an absconder as she was not evading arrest, but trying to seek relief as per law. Verma had stepped down as the minister for social welfare in August, following reports that her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma, had close links with Brajesh Thakur , the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal. During a raid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at her in-laws' residence in Begusarai, a huge quantity of ammunition was recovered, following which the agency lodged an FIR against the couple. The former ministers' pleas for anticipatory bail have been rejected by the lower court as well as the Patna High Court. Her husband surrendered before a Begusarai court last month after several weeks of dodging the police. An embarrassed JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said Thursday it had suspended her from the primary membership of the party. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Hindustani Awam Morcha have accused the ruling party of shielding the absconding two-time MLA. PTI NAC SNSHMB