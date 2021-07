New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Arunachal Pradesh early Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.The epicentre of the quake was West Siang district, it said.The quake occurred at 1:45 am at the depth of 10 kilometres.The northeast region falls under a high-seismic zone and is prone to quakes.PTI PR DVDV