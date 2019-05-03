scorecardresearch
Tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Shimla, May 3 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district early Friday, the meteorological said. The tremors were felt at 4.32 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Mandi, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh. He said mild tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas. No loss of life or property was reported, officials said. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi, fall in the high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region. PTI DJI AQSAQS

