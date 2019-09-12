Tremors felt in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Dehradun, Sept 12 (PTI) A mild earthquake hit Chamoli district of Uttarakhand in the early hours on Thursday. The tremors of magnitude 3.6 were felt at 2.22 am, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said. The earthquake with a latitude of 30.4 degree North and longitude of 79.7 degree East had its epicentre in Pandukeshwar, it said. It had a depth of 14 kilometers, the centre said quoting the Ministry of Earth Sciences. PTI ALM RDKRDK