Trend of making films on unsung heroes should continue: Jackie Shroff

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Jackie Shroff, who plays RAW founder director in "Romeo Akbar Walter", says the trend of bringing the story of unsung on celluloid should continue. Shroff will be seen playing the role of RN Kao, the founding father of the Indian intelligence agency. The film features John Abraham in the lead. "I am glad I got the opportunity to bring the story of those people who served the country on screen. Playing this role is a feather in my cap. This trend should continue. We have so many unsung heroes. People today need to know about such stories."I have also played defence personnel and cop in films. I used to have a uniform of policeman at home as I had two films at that time. I would just change the badges and wear the same uniform again," Shroff told PTI. The 62-year-old actor played an IAF pilot in "Border", while he played a cop in "Ram Lakhan" and "Police Officer" among others.Shroff said as there was little information available about Kao, he completely relied on his director Robbie Grewal's research and tried to do his best. The actor-director previously collaborated on "Samay: When Time Strikes" (2003)."I asked him why he chose me for this role, he told me, he liked my screen presence. I have done a film with Robbie so I trust him. I knew he will handle me well. I am like a child, I just blend according to the director. "I believe in being sincere to my work and do what the director is expecting me to be."Set in the tumultuous period of 1968-71, "RAW" is based on true events which had an impact on the future of three countries - India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sikander Kherr and Raghubir Yadav. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, and Gary Grewal, "RAW" is slated for an April 5 release. PTI KKP SHD/RDS SHDSHD