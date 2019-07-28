Tribal students from Rajasthan's Rajsamand to visit tourist spots in country

Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Poor tribal students from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan will be visiting tourist places in the country from August 1. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, who belongs to Rajsamand, is the brain behind the idea. The programme will be funded by the district administration, MLA Local Area Development Scheme and other donors. Two groups of 75 students each will depart from Nathdwara town of Rajsamand for the week-long tour. "Seventy-five boys and as many girls of Class 12 have been selected from tribal-dominated gram panchayats of Nathdwara. High attendance and active participation in educational and co-curricular activities is the basis for the selection," an assembly spokesperson said. Those selected for the free tour belong to government schools. The first group of 75 students will leave Nathdwara and stay for a night in Jaipur. They will visit the assembly building and go for sightseeing next day before leaving for Keoladev National Park in Bharatpur on August 3. They will also visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, Mathura and Vridavan, Parliament and Rastrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The second batch would visit Mount Abu, Ahmedabad, Nashik, Shirdi, Omkareshwar, Ujjain, and Udaipur, the spokesperson said. PTI SDA RDKRDK