Tribals mustn't be isolated in name of protecting their cultural identity: Vice Prez

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday said tribals must not be isolated from the national mainstream in the name of protecting their cultural identity.Tribal youths should have voice and opportunity to express their aspirations and expectations, and only then the commitment for 'Sabka saath sabka Vikas' will be fulfilled, he said.In this context, the vice president also referred to several steps taken by the government for financial inclusion.These include JanDhan, MUDRA, and Stand up India."In the name of protecting their (tribals) cultural identity, we must not isolate them from the national mainstream," he said.The vice president was delivering the Foundation Day Lecture 'Constitution and Tribes' on the occasion of the 15th Foundation Day Celebrations of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.Tribal groups can give lessons in sustainable development at a time when the world is looking for one, Naidu said.He noted that every tribe has a rich and living cultural tradition which must be respected.Naidu said every tribal community in the world worships nature in different forms. Their methods of worship may be different, but their belief in the nature remains one and firm, he said."There can't be a better example of Unity in Diversity," he added.Remembering late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Naidu recalled that it was the Vajpayee who established a separate Ministry for Tribal Affairs and constituted a separate National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, to address the issues of tribals effectively and expeditiously. PTI PR ANBANB