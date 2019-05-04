scorecardresearch
Tribunal to hold sittings on May 10,11 over declaring SIMI unlawful association

(Eds: Changing a date in the headline) Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI) The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal would hold a sittings here on May 10 and 11 on the Centre declaring the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as an unlawful association. "Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal .... will hold sitting at conference hall o/o the Collector RR district, Hyderabad, Telangana on 10th May, 2019 from 10 am onwards. The sitting of the tribunal will also be held on 11th May, 2019," a public notice said. All those who are interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit, it added. The notification declaring SIMI as unlawful association was issued earlier this year. PTI SJR CK

