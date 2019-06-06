Tricentis Announces its Annual User Conference, the Largest Software Testing Event in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE and PUNE, India, June 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The annual User Conference provides 2,000+ industry leaders a deep dive into the latest trends and technologies as well as a candid look at hot topics such as AI in software testingTricentis, #1 in Continuous Testing, today announced that its annual Tricentis User Conference, the largest software testing event in India, will be held at Pune and Bangalore on the 12th and 14th of June 2019, respectively. The conference will offer a broad array of learning opportunities for the software testing community in India as well as the business and technology leaders in the country.The conference aims to foster stronger and closer ties between software testers across the nation by providing an opportunity to enrich their understanding of software testing industry trends and best practices. The event will cover a wide variety of hot topics related to DevOps, Software Testing, RPA, QA, and Software Development. It will also include a variety of informative and interactive workshops, keynotes, and TEDx-like conversations from leading technology and business leaders."When it comes to developing a deep understanding of our industry, nothing can rival a face-to-face meeting," explained Wolfgang Platz, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Tricentis. "We want to create a forum for healthy discourse about impactful digital transformation, and what's needed from the perspective of automation and Continuous Testing. This is why we welcome all software professionals to TUC - especially those with an undying passion for quality in whatever software they use, test, or create."Platz will be joined by other industry leaders to discuss topics that are currently polarising the testing industry including the 'great debate' on whether AI-based testing technologies are a dream or nightmare for professional software testers. The conference will include keynote addresses from more than 25 industry leaders including Ramesh Pai, Global Head at NextGen QA, Wipro, Nagabhushan Ramappa, Director at Hotstar, Prantik Biswas, Head of IS Testing CoE at Linde AG. Event sponsors include Accenture and Wipro.Last year's inaugural TUC attracted more than 1,000 attendees, and this year's event is set to be even larger with more than 2,000 market leaders attending. This includes customers like Linde AG, ANZ, Allianz, Philips and Varian Medical Systems who will be sharing their actionable insights around analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning within an agenda stacked with information, inspiration, innovation, and fun.The conference will also feature the Tricentis Testing Heroes program, which recognizes the outstanding contributions of testers and QA professionals. Last year, Testing Heroes saw more than 52,000 votes come in from the supporters of 65 software testers across a number of categories. This year, Tricentis has expanded the program to cover the following categories:Tester of the Year Test Manager of the Year Test Team of the Year Agile Testing Team of the Year Exploratory Tester of the Year Test Automation Expert of the Year Performance Tester of the Year Learn more about the conference agenda, speakers and sponsors.About Tricentis: With the industry's #1 Continuous Testing platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support 150+ technologies, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your software releases-transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk.Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve 'leader' status in all three top analyst reports (i.e., the 'Triple Crown'.) This honour is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1600+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and WorldPay. Customers rely on Tricentis to achieve and sustain test automation rates of over 90 percent-increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOpsTricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.Source: Tricentis PWRPWR