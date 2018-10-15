Trident Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 109

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Trident Ltd Monday reported an over two-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 109.14 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.90 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Trident said in a BSE filing.Standalone revenue from operations of the company rose to Rs 1,391.50 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,120.53 crore for the same period a year ago.In a separate filing, the company said its board has declared second interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each.Shares of Trident Ltd today closed at Rs 69.10 per scrip on BSE, up 19.76 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT AKT BALBAL