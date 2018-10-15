Trident shares surge 20% on robust Q2 show

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Shares of Trident Monday rose by 20 per cent after the company reported an over two-fold jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.The stock jumped 19.76 per cent to end at Rs 69.10 on the BSE. Intra-day, it soared 19.93 per cent to Rs 69.20.On the NSE, shares of the company surged 19.98 per cent to close at Rs 69.35.On the equity volume side, 16.63 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. Trident Monday reported an over two-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 109.14 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.90 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Trident said in a BSE filing. Standalone revenue from operations of the company rose to Rs 1,391.50 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,120.53 crore for the same period a year ago. PTI SUM SHWSHW