Tripalive.me Technology Launches Pixalive - The Social Media App

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, November 9, 2018/PRNewswire/ --In social media market, prevalence of data can't be negated as millions and billions of users rely on these data either verbally or through images or through videos, though these data streams take a lot of memory in mobile device as well as servers. Hence, the social networking apps like Snapchat have emerged. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782223/Pixalive_Logo.jpg )A new way to propagate the data was required with user-controlled data flow. That's where Pixalive has emerged as a brainchild of Mr. Rajasekar Sundaresan, Director and founder of Tripalive.me Technology Pvt. Ltd. (Bangalore-based startup). Rajasekar who hails from Krishnagiri, a city in Tamil Nadu, has worked in Wipro (Mysore Campus) for four years. The idea of Pixalive first clicked in his mind when he heard about Snapchat and desired to build a social networking app which caters similar features but also gives the user their customization handle and features that are unparalleled with other apps.This idea led to creation of Indian company, Tripalive.me Technology Pvt. Ltd. It's an umbrella company for a series of software products to elate a Digi-social experience of the users. The products that are planned to be launched after Pixalive (a social networking app) will belong to sectors like technology, healthcare, fintech, education, travel and tourism and food tech industry. With a goal of being another Indian billion dollar unicorn, the company has placed its first foot in market with Pixalive. To know more about the features of the app, visit: https://youtu.be/TFP3yB5k3oQ. Pixalive features a bulk of basic features like sharing data and propagating it through their contacts but also boasts of new user customized features like trending post videos, voices and texts and nearby options which restricts a user from sharing data on geographical range basis and to a private group or public. The data gets automatically erased from the Pixalive application after seven days, giving it a human touch to cherish moments and videos till they are there. To install the Pixalive app from Google Play Store, visit: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pixalive&hl=en_INUsers can create their first post about India, and assign the '#Post&comealive' challenge to three people.About Tripalive.me Technology Pvt. Ltd.Tripalive.me Technology Pvt. Ltd. is an umbrella company for a series of software products to elate a Digi-social experience of the users. To know more, visit: http://pixalive.me/.Source: Tripalive.Me Technology Pvt Ltd PWRPWR