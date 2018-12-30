Triple talaq bill will ruin families, will launch agitation against it: AIMWPLB

Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) Sunday termed the triple talaq bill as one which will "ruin" families if its is made into a law, and said it will launch an agitation against it."The law should had been made according to the Quran. There should have been some scope for agreement. Talaq (divorce) happens when all options exhaust."If the proposed legislation becomes a means of punishment instead of relief for the people, then we will launch an agitation," chairperson of AIMWPLB Shaista Ambar told PTI Sunday.She claimed the proposed legislation will ruin families.Lok Sabha Thursday passed the bill which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq, with the government rejecting the contention that it was aimed at targeting a particular community.The opposition, which had been demanding that the bill be referred to a 'joint select committee', staged a walkout when its demand was rejected by the government.The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018 was passed by the Lower House with 245 voting in favour and 11 opposing the legislation. The bill will now go to Rajya Sabha for approval. PTI NAV NSDNSD