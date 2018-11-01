Triple your Le Club AccorHotels Rewards Points this Festive Season

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)Festivities are in the air and everyone is celebrating it in full zeal. This is the season of gifts and offers and AccorHotels brings the best for the Le Club AccorHotels members. AccorHotels loyalty programme, Le Club AccorHotels,is offering members an opportunity to earn triple bonus Rewards points as part of its new festive season promotion. This offer is valid for bookings done between 15th October 2018 to 15th December, 2018 for stays till 15th December, 2018.Be it the royalty of the Fairmont Jaipur, the traditions of Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur or the cool vibes of Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia, Le Club AccorHotels member can enjoy their stay and earn the festive promotion Rewards points for their stay at any of the AccorHotels India properties. Moreover, 20 lucky winners have an opportunity to earn 10,000 Rewards points each, which can be used to book a free hotel night in our luxury hotels, anywhere in the world!Le Club AccorHotels, the award-winning loyalty programme of AccorHotels, provides most diversified offerings for accumulation and redemption of Rewards points. The loyalty programme allows the members to avail free stays at properties across the globe and also buy products from the online store La Collection. Members can redeem Rewards points at Elite Experiences by getting VIP access to events and premium packages offered by AccorHotels.Earlier this year, AccorHotels expanded its loyalty program by merging Fairmont Presidents Club, Raffles Ambassadors and Swisstel Circle with Le Club AccorHotels. With this affiliation, members can earn and redeem points at more than 3,500 hotels across 17 brands in nearly 100 countries.For more information on festive season promotion, click here.About AccorhotelsAccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,500 hotels, resorts and residences across 100 different countries.With an unrivaled portfolio of internationally renowned hotel brands encompassing the entire range from luxury to economy, from upscale to lifestyle and midscale brands, AccorHotels has been providing savoir-faire and expertise for more than 50 years.In addition to its core hospitality business, AccorHotels has successfully expanded its range of services, becoming the world leader in luxury private residence rental with more than 10,000 stunning properties around the world. The Group is also active in the fields of concierge services, co-working, dining, events management and digital solutions.Relying on its global team of more than 250,000 dedicated staff, AccorHotels is committed to fulfilling its primary mission: to make every guest Feel Welcome. Guests have access to one of the worlds most attractive hotel loyalty programs - Le Club AccorHotels.AccorHotels plays an active role in its local communities and is committed to promoting sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21 Acting Here, a comprehensive program that brings together employees, guests and partners to drive sustainable growth.From 2008, the AccorHotels Solidarity Endowment Fund has acted as a natural extension of the Groups activities and values, helping to combat the social and financial exclusion experienced by the most disadvantaged members of society.Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States.For more information or to make a reservation, please visit accorhotels.group or accorhotels.com. Or join and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.Image: Triple your Le Club AccorHotels Rewards PWRPWR