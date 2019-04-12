Tripoto raises Rs 25 cr funding from Orchid India, others

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Travel community platform Tripoto Friday said it has raised Rs 25 crore funding from Orchid India and existing investors.The funds will be utilised to scale up Tripoto's community and marketplace. The new areas of growth that the company is focusing on are vernacular content, short video and influencer commerce, leveraging the strength of this flourishing community, Tripoto said in a statement. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of Rs 50 crore, it added. Existing investors in the company are Chiratae Ventures, 3one4 Capital and Lasmer NV."Our aim is to scale both B2C and B2B side of the platform. On the consumer front, we want to capture the entire life-cycle of a traveller- everything from getting inspired, discovering, planning and finally, carrying out the transaction," Tripoto co-founder and CEO Anirudh Gupta said.On the business front, Tripoto wants to act as an enabler for travel agents and bring them online as an essential component of its community, he added.Tripoto aims to bring more than 10,000 small travel agents online, the statement said. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU