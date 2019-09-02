Tripura Assembly by-poll: Ratan Das to be Cong candidate for Badharghat

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Congress has approved the candidature of Ratan Das for Tripura's Badharghat Assembly seat bypoll.The bypoll is scheduled for September 23."Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ratan Das as party candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Tripura from Badharghat (SC) constituency," a party statement said on Monday.Das had unsuccessfully contested the December 2018 Tripura Assembly elections. He stood third.The bypoll was necessitated after sitting Badharghat MLA Dilip Sarkar died in early April this year after prolonged illness. Sarkar (62) was a former Tripura minister and a five-time MLA from Badharghat in Agartala. PTI SKC SKC DIVDIV