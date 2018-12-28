Tripura cabinet clears way to replace Left-era school syllabus with CBSE pattern

(Eds: Updating with more details) Agartala, Dec 28 (PTI) The Tripura government has paved way for replacing the state school syllabus prevalent under the pervious Left Front regime with NCERT curriculum in all state-run and aided schools from the next academic session, beginning April 2019.A meeting of the state cabinet late Thursday evening gave its nod to the proposal to change the curriculum. The BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT)government shortly after coming to power in March after ending the 25 year-rule of the Left Front had set up an expertcommittee for reviewing the school syllabus.Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters that the change would enable the students of the state to be as "competitive" as students of the other states. He said the change in curriculum will also take the state's education system to the national level.The minister had earlier alleged that the Left regime indulged in "communalisation of school curriculum by teaching wrong lessons to students".He said his department had already procured over 2 lakh new books of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and 64,000 books will soon be reaching the state.The expert committee set up by the BJP-IPFT governmenthad recommended NCERT curriculum for schools in the state.It had also suggested the implementation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus across all government and government-aided schools in the state.The state cabinet had also asked the education department to examine whether the school timings could be changed.Currently, all government and government-aided schoolshave two shifts -- morning and afternoon.Nath said the government had decided to bring anordinance to constitute a state-level higher education boardin accordance with the directives of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)."If the board is not put in place, the MHRD may curtail the outlay under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan(RUSA)," he added. PTI COR MM TIR SNS SRY