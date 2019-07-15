Tripura indigenous MLAs meet DoNER minister

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A delegation of MLAs of the IPFT, a partner of the ruling BJP in Tripura, Monday met DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh and raised social, economic and cultural issues concerning the indigenous population of the state.The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) team, led by two senior state ministers N C Debbarma and Mevar Kumar Jamatia, submitted a memorandum to the Union minister offering suggestions regarding the nomenclature of the different district councils in Tripura, an official statement said.The delegation sought to bring to notice the social, economic, cultural, linguistic and other issues related to the indigenous population of Tripura.The MLAs also referred to a high-level committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in September last year in this regard, it said.The memorandum lauded the Narendra Modi government for having taken the initiative for amendment of VI Schedule of the Constitution, the draft of which was approved by the Union Cabinet in January this year, the statement said.The minister for the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) assured the delegation that he will forward the same to the concerned ministry. PTI ACB KJ