Trivendra Rawat launches anti-malnutrition drive

Dehradun, Sep 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday launched a month-long anti-malnutrition drive here under which malnourished children in the state would be adopted by ministers, MLAs and officials. To mark the launch of the campaign, the chief minister adopted a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Yogita, who is suffering from malnutrition. As many as 1,600 highly malnourished children will be adopted during the drive by ministers, MLAs, officials and industrialists in the state. Twenty extremely malnourished children were adopted on Tuesday. PTI ALM AAR

