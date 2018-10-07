Trivitron Healthcare eyes Rs 750 crore revenue in FY19

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Domestic medical devices maker Trivitron Healthcare is looking to clock revenue of around Rs 750 crore in the current fiscal year, as it mulls inorganic growth in key focus areas, a top company official has said.Established in 1997, the Chennai-based company posted revenue of around Rs 650 crore in the last fiscal year."We are looking at a revenue of around Rs 750 crore for the current fiscal year," Trivitron Healthcare Chairman and MD GSK Velu told PTI.The focus areas for the company are laboratory, imaging, intensive care, operating rooms and renal dialysis, he added.Out of these, 80 per cent of the profits come from the areas of laboratory and imaging while others are emerging areas for the company, Velu said."Going forward laboratory and imaging will continue to be the focus areas for the company where we are looking for both organic and inorganic growth to push revenues," he added.When asked about the key products manufactured by the company, Velu said the number one product for the group is for new born screening.Other products are X-ray machines, ultra sound machines in a joint venture with Hitachi, mamography machines, all diagnostic products and products for intensive care units and operation theatres, he added.On being asked about the state of medical device sector in India, the intent is there but the gap between intent and action needs to be narrowed, Velu said, adding that the domestic medical device industry needs to be nurtured.Trivitron Healthcare currently has with 9 USFDA, CE manufacturing facilities across five locations -- Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Ankara and Helsinki -- and has over 1,500 employees. PTI AKTBAL