TRS announces 10 more candidates for assembly polls

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) The Telangana Rashtra Samithi Wednesday announced 10 more candidates for the December 7 Legislative Assembly elections in the state. The party had earlier declared candidates for 107 Assembly segments. The total number of constituencies is 119. The latest list includes former minister Danam Nagender who will contest from Khairatabad in Hyderabad. Nagender, a former Congress leader who served as a minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, joined TRS in June this year. According to a TRS press release, candidates for the remaining two seats -- Musheerabad and Kodad -- would be declared in one or two days after party president K Chandrasekhar Rao completes consultations with senior party leaders. TRS is going alone in the Assembly elections. The process of filing nominations began Monday last and it concludes on November 19. PTI SJR INDIND