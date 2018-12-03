TRS, BJP in partnership to ensure continuation of their rule: Rahul Gandhi

Gadwal, Dec 3 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi Monday charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and caretaker Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have entered into a "partnership" to ensure continuation of the BJP and TRS rule at the central and state level. "The TRS's aim is to ensure that Narendra Modi remains Prime Minister of India, and BJP continues to rule the country, and KCR (as Rao is referred to by many) rules in Telangana", he alleged at an election rally here. In the last five years, KCR has supported the Modi Government, he said, noting the TRS backing NDA nominees in the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections, and that he had praised demonetisation and GST "under pressure".He also said when Telangana was formed five years ago people had a dream of "bangaru Telangana" (golden Telangana), but after KCR became chief minister only one family was ruling the state.Under the TRS government, the dream "golden Telangana" had become "Golden 'kutumbam'" (Golden family), he said.The Congress is contesting the December 7 Telangana Assembly elections leading a four-party 'People's Front', while the TRS and BJP are going it alone. PTI VVK RS VS DVDV