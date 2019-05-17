TRS bracing for different post poll scenario ahead of LS results

Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha election results next week, the TRS is hedging its bets and bracing for different post-poll scenario, as it seemingly keeps its options open.A senior TRS leader also said his party expects the Congress to not cross the 100-seats mark."If the Congress falls flat and does not cross 100, it does not make sense at all (to join forces with it) as it will not be able to lead (the government)", the leader said.Sources said the TRS response would depend on how the BJP and Congress approach the situation in the event of NDA and UPA falling short of the majority mark."More importantly, they (BJP and Congress) would want to keep the other out from power," another leader of TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) led by Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao said."Right now, the situation is fluid. Let's see how things shape up. We are keeping a close watch," sources said.Rao had been pushing the idea of a federal front of non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties, but sources in the TRS said the party is unsure about the position these outfits would take vis-a-vis government formation."Five states (Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and six leaders (Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Y S JaganMohan Reddy and Rao) hold the key for government formation," a TRS functionary claimed."We have to wait and see whether these leaders will be together or choose their own options," he said.Another TRS leader said in the event of BJP-led NDA falling short of a majority, YSRCP and BJD may offer outside support to the BJP-led alliance if they have the required numbers."Patnaik and Jagan Mohan Reddy are a little bit insecure in their states and may be looking for help from Government of India", he claimed.Sources in the TRS said the party has nothing to lose and "is not worried" as it's anyway "sitting pretty" in Telangana after returning to office last December.But they also said TRS, which is projected to sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, might be pursued by the BJP or the Congress if the party's strength becomes crucial in government formation.TRS had partnered with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the Lok Sabha election, and a party leader said "because of minority, Christian and Dalit votes in the State, TRS is not keen to join hands with the BJP".A TRS Rajya Sabha member also said the "art of coalition politics has matured in India, and regional outfits coming together to form government is no longer seen as a'khichdi' by people and parties". PTI RS SS TVS