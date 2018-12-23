TRS chief KCR calls for unification of regional parties

(Eds: correcting headline) Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday said there was a dire need for unification of regional parties to provide an alternative to the Congress and the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections. Rao, who has been trying to form a non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) non-Congress alternative, called on Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here. "I can say certainly that there is a dire need for unification of regional parties in the country," the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief told reporters after meeting Patnaik."We strongly believe that there has to be an alternative to Congress and BJP," he added. Both the chief ministers had a detailed discussion on national issues including the need for better friendship among the regional parties. PTI AAM SKN NN RHLRHL