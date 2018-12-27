TRS chief meets EC over concerns on poll symbol allocation

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday urged Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora not to allocate poll symbols which can be confused with his party TRS' 'car' symbol by voters in the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections. During a meeting here, Rao informed the CEC that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had to suffer in some constituencies in the recent Assembly polls because of the symbol confusion, party sources said. The TRS chief also discussed about brightening the colour of the party symbol for easy recognition by voters, they said. The Telangana chief minister, in a representation made to the Election Commission, informed "how voters in Telangana are getting confused with party symbols especially truck and iron and requested not to allow such symbols in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls", a party leader said. In the recently concluded assembly elections, truck symbol was allotted to All India Foward Bloc party, while iron symbol was given to an independent. Rao also flagged concerns about deletion of names in the state voters' list, the sources added. The chief minister is in Delhi for last three days. He paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday and discussed pending projects. PTI LUX RT