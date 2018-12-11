TRS forges ahead in 87 constituencies; KCR ahead in Gajwel

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (PTI) The ruling TRS is way ahead of its rivals, taking an early lead in 87 of the 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana Tuesday. According to trends available for 114 segments at 10 AM, the Congress was leading in 14 seats and its ally Telugu Desam Party in one constituency. The BJP was leading in five constituencies, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in four seats and others in three, according to official figures. Counting of votes polled in December 7 election to the 119-member Telangana Assembly was taken up at 8 am. TRS president and Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was leading by 5,200 votes over his nearest Congress rival Vanteru Pratap Reddy in Gajwel constituency after the second round. The five-time MLA is seeking re-election from this segment in Siddipet district. In Siddipet, Rao's nephew and minister in the Caretaker government T Harish Rao (TRS) was leading by 26,098 votes over his nearest Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) rival Bhavani Reddy after fourth round. The TRS president's son and minister K T Rama Rao was leading by 9,779 votes after second round. The ruling TRS and BJP contested the polls alone, while the Congress has forged an alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP), CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS). The Assembly was prematurely dissolved on September six with the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government opting to go for elections more than eight months ahead of schedule. Assembly elections were orgininally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year. PTI SJR GDK RS SS VS GVS