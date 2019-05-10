TRS may skip meeting of opposition parties on May 21

Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) The Telangana Rashtra Samithiwill not be part of a planned meeting of opposition parties onMay 21 to chalk out a post-poll alliance, a key party leader indicated Friday.Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar, a confidant of TRSpresident and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raosaid the party can't be part of any meeting with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu met Congress President Rahul Gandhi two days ago and and more or less agreed to call a meeting of Opposition parties on May 21, sources had said.Speaking to PTI here, Kumar said: "We can't be part of any meeting with Chandrababu Naidu. That's very clear".The TRS position does not come as a surprise as Naiduand KCR, as the Telangana Chief Minister is referred to bymany, don't see eye-to-eye.Taking on the TRS, the TDP headed by Naidu had foughtlast year's Assembly elections in Telangana in alliance withthe Congress.Campaigning at the time saw KCR launching an all-outattack on Naidu, and war of words between the leaders of thetwo Telugu States.Naidu is a key interlocutor of the opposition, including the Congress, trying to forge a united front against the BJP.Kumar described this role of Naidu's as "self-proclaimed".KCR has been pushing the idea of a non-Congress,non-BJP federal front of regional parties since last year.Asked if the TDP is not going to be part of this front, Kumar said: "In Andhra Pradesh, he (Naidu) is not going to win Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. After May 23rd, his role will be minimal."Kumar, who was deputy floor leader of TRS in LokSabha, indicated that KCR's proposed meeting with DMK chief M K Stalin, as part of the latter's outreach to oppositionparties, is still on.He said the meeting was scheduled for May 13 but therewere media reports that Stalin would not be available on thatday."But they (DMK) have not informed us that we are notgoing to meet on May 13th. Within a day or two depending onhis election campaigning...because he is moving around thewhole State, so whether the time suits us...if possible we maymeet a day earlier or a day after," Kumar said.The DMK indicated earlier this week that Stalin may notmeet KCR on May 13 as he was 'busy' with his campaign schedule for the May 19 by-polls to four constituencies Tamil Nadu.On reports in a section of the media speculating aboutthe TRS softening its stand vis-a-vis the Congress, Kumar declined comment on "presumptions and assumptions" which he said would continue till election results are declared. PTI RS SS DVDV