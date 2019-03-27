TRS MP A P Jithender Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Ahead of the parliamentary election, TRS MP A P Jithender Reddy joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party president Amit Shah. In 2014 elections, Reddy was elected from Mahbubnagar parliamentary constituency of Telangana on a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ticket. He was a BJP member from 1989 to 2006. In 2006, he joined the TRS. PTI JTR DSP DSP SMNSMN