TRS, People's Front, BJP in game of one-upmanship in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) The ruling TRS, the BJP and Congress-led People's Front are in a game ofone-upmanship in the December 7 Telangana Assembly polls, with every political outfit promising loan waiver and an array of sops if voted to power. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has promised farm loan waiver up to Rs 1 lakh, while the 'People's Front' (comprising Congress, TDP, CPI and TJS) has assured loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh at one go. The Front also promised provision of interest-free loans.The BJP has also promised loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh besides free borewells or pump sets to farmers.The People's Front had also announced reducing theage limit under the social security pension scheme of 'Aasara'from 65 to 58 years. It promised pension of Rs 2,000 per month to senior citizens and Rs 3,000 to persons with disabilities.K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS said the eligibility age under the 'Aasara' scheme would be reduced from 65 to 57 years. The party promised pension of Rs 2,016 per month to senior citizens and others under the Aasara scheme. The persons with disabilities will get Rs 3,016 per month, the party said.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, said it would provide Rs 2,000 pension to those above 55 years of age in case of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. Widows will get Rs 3,000 per month, it said.The People's Front also promised an unemployment dole of Rs 3,000 per month, while the TRS said it would give Rs 3,016 per month to the same. BJP's promise for unemployed youth is a monthly payout of Rs 3,116. PTI SJR RS SS SRY