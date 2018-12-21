Truck carrying animal carcasses overturns in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A truck carrying animal carcasses overturned on National Highway 24 near Max Hospital in east Delhi, police said Friday.The truck was on Municipal Corporation of Delhi duty to collect dead animals and take them to a rendering plant in Ghazipur, they added. The accident happened around 11.40 pm Thursday after its tyre burst, police said.A case of negligent driving has been registered at Kalyanpuri police station against the driver of the truck, who fled from the spot after the accident, they said. PTI SLB SOMSOM