Truck driver arrested in Rajasthan with 925 boxes of illicit liquor

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) A truck driver was arrested in poll-bound Rajasthan's Bhilwara district after 925 boxes of illicit liquor were recovered from the vehicle on Wednesday, police said. Maha Singh Yadav was stopped at a checkpost and his vehicle was searched which led to the seizure of illicit liquor, SHO of Hamirgarh Police Station Sugan Singh said. The seized liquor is estimated to worth around Rs 90 lakh. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver was to deliver the consignment at Nimbahera toll booth in Chittorgarh district, the police officer said, adding interrogation of the driver is underway.