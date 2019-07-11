Truck driver arrested with 30 kg poppy in Poonch

Jammu, July 11 (PTI) A truck driver was arrested with 30 kg poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Thursday, officials said. A police party intercepted a truck on Mughal Road at Poshana area and recovered from it 30 kg of poppy being smuggled to Punjab from Kashmir, they said. Driver Harjeet Singh of Gurdaspur in Punjab was arrested and the truck seized, they said. A case was registered. PTI AB INDIND