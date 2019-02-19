Truck driver injured after allegedly being shot at by security forces in JK

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) A truck driver was critically injured when he was allegedly fired upon by security forces for jumping a check point in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said Tuesday.Naresh Kumar (27), a resident of Hiranagar area in Kathua district, was signalled to stop by security forces near a checkpoint at Veer-Boomi park along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, but he did not pay any heed and tried to speed away, a police official said.Getting suspicious, he said security forces allegedly fired a few shots, resulting in bullet injuries to the driver.The incident occurred around 12.45 am on Tuesday.The injured driver was initially shifted to a local hospital and later referred to the government medical college hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, the official said.He said the condition of the driver was stated to be "critical".Police have taken cognisance of the incident and started investigations, he said. PTI TAS ANBANB