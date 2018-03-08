Truck operators threaten to boycott tender process

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Punjab based truck operators, who are engaged into transportation of foodgrain, today decided to boycott the tender process for the coming rabi marketing season in protest against the state governments move of not floating tenders for the whole procurement season.

"We have decided to boycott the tender process for the transportation of wheat as the state government has called tenders only for wheat crop as against usual practice of calling tenders for both wheat and paddy crops," said All Punjab Truck Operator Union President Happy Sandhu said.

"The government can make arrangements for transportation of crop on its own. We will not transport crop unless our demand is met," Sandhu said.

"When we have to pay all taxes annually then why the government is calling tenders for six months not for whole year," he said.

Sandhu said around 70,000 trucks are engaged in the transportation of wheat and paddy crops.

Wheat procurement for the central pool will start from April in Punjab.