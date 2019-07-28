Truck rams into car carrying Unnao rape survivor, family; 2 killed

(Eds: Updating toll, adding details) Rae Bareli/Unnao, Jul 28 (PTI) A car in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police said.BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case, was arrested on April 13 last year.Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said the rape survivor, her paternal and maternal aunts along with their advocate met with an accident while on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.The rape survivor's maternal aunt succumbed to injuries in a district hospital and the others were transferred to a trauma centre in Lucknow, police said.ADG Lucknow Rajeev Krishna said, "Two women were killed in the accident. The rape survivor and the lawyer are in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at the trauma centre in Lucknow.""The rape survivor's family had been provided security, but the gunner had not accompanied them on Sunday. The reason behind it is being probed," he said, adding, "The truck involved in the accident has been impounded. It has a Fatehpur district registration plate."Verma said on the directives of senior officials, he along with the mother of the rape survivor, three sisters and brother were rushing to Lucknow.The SP also said, "It has come to light that the gunner who usually accompanies the family (of the rape survivor) did not go with them. Why the gunner did not accompany them is being probed, and based on its outcome, action will be initiated accordingly."Meanwhile, UP Congress leader Aradhana Mishra, who went to visit the injured on the directions of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told PTI, "The rape survivor is in a very critical condition and the advocate is on ventilator. According to doctors, one person had died on the spot, while another was declared dead upon their arrival at the trauma centre."Quoting eyewitnesses, Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said that an over-speeding truck hit the car carrying the rape survivor."There were showers and the truck driver lost control over the vehicle which rammed into the car," he said.The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.A woman belonging to Makhi police station area in Unnao had alleged that Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017. The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. PTI CORR NAV SAB PTI NSDNSD