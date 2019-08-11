Truck rams into commercial vehicle, kills two

Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Two people, including a woman, were killed on Sunday when a speeding truck hit a commercial vehicle (magic loader) on the Lucknow-Varanasi road, police said. The accident took place near Ghatampur Prithviganj in Pratapgarh district on Sunday morning, Sub-Inspector (SI) Surya Pratap Singh said. The owner of the magic loader, Manoj Patel (35), died on the spot after the vehicle overturned. Rajpati Devi (40), who had gone to attend to nature's call, was also crushed to death in the accident, the SI said.The bodies were sent for autopsy, the officer added. PTI CORR NAV MAZ MAZ RDKRDK