Truck smuggling illicit liquor confiscated in GBN

Noida (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Illicit liquor worth Rs 25 lakh being smuggled from Haryana to Uttar Pradesh in a truck was confiscated in the bordering Gautam Buddh Nagar district Thursday, officials said.The driver has been arrested and the container truck, which was en route from Gurgaon to Allahabad with 600 cartons of liquor inside, impounded, they said.Acting on a tip-off, the Excise Department had set up a security check at the Sirsa toll plaza on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway where the seizure was made around 5.30 pm, a senior official said."Upon interception, the driver was asked to open the container. He told officials that it was a movers and packers truck, carrying some household items. When pressured, he opened the container and 600 cartons of liquor costing Rs 25 lakh were found in it," Excise Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Rajesh Kumar Singh said."The driver, Vikas of Rohtak district in Haryana, told the Excise officials that he was not aware of the content in the truck and was asked by logistics company to take the truck from Gurgaon to Allahabad," he said.Singh said a case has been registered in the matter.Further investigation is underway, he adedd. PTI KIS KJ