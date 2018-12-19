Truck turns turtle as driver tries to flee scene after hitting three; 2 dead

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A 34-year-old truck driver, fleeing after allegedly hitting three persons and killing one of them, died after his vehicle overturned a few metres away from the accident spot in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur on Wednesday, police said.The deceased driver has been identified as Rajan while the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the incident has been identified as Shikha, they said. On getting information about an accident in Mukundpur at 2.05 pm, a police team rushed to the spot, police said. Two class XII students, Shikha and Kanchan were walking home after attending school when they were hit by a truck which was being reversed by the driver. The truck also hit another pedestrian, identified as Umesh, Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) said. Locals raised an alarm and fearing the consequences, the driver fled the spot towards Azadpur. At Mukundpur flyover, his vehicle overturned following which the driver died, the officer said. The two were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital where the driver, Rajan, was declared brought dead while Shikha also succumbed to injuries, the officer added. Umesh is being treated for his injuries while Kanchan (17) was shifted to Trauma Centre where she is currently undergoing treatment, the DCP said. A case has been registered in connection with the incident at Bhalswa Dairy police station, Khan said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding further investigation is underway. Umesh works as a helper in a tractor-trolley at Mukundpur chowk, they said. PTI AMP SLBCK