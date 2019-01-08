scorecardresearch
Trucker carrying 6 kg poppy arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) A truck driver was arrested after six kilograms of poppy was seized from his vehicle in Jammu city Tuesday, police said.A police party intercepted a truck in the Sidhra belt of the city and found the contraband hidden in it during a routine inspection, they added.Trucker Omkar Singh was arrested and a case registered in this connection, officials said. PTI AB IJT

