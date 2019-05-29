Trucker held with 850-kg poppy in Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, May 29 (PTI) A truck driver was arrested on Wednesday with 850 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district as the police foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to Punjab from the Valley, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a Punjab-bound truck at a railway crossing in Banihal and recovered 850 kg poppy in 31 bags, the officials said. The driver, Harjinder Singh, was arrested and a case registered against him, the police said. PTI CORR/ABHMB