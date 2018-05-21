Truckers body AIMTC threatens indefinite strike against rising fuel prices

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Transporters body AIMTC today threatened to go on an indefinite strike from July 20 to protest against hike in petrol and diesel prices.

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) said in a statement that there is resentment among its members on a number of issues which the government has "failed" to address and its managing committee has decided to launch a nationwide strike.

"The major issues are - third party premium hike, abnormal and continual diesel, petrol hike, and toll collection policy," it said listing other demands like problems in national permit for tourist vehicles.

AIMTC said if the government fails to address the issues it will launch a "Nationwide Chakkajam from July 20, 2018." PTI NAM NAM ANU ANU