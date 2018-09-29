'Truckers urge PM, Union transport minister to act against illegal entry fee at state borders

Varanasi, Sep 30 (PTI) A truckers association Saturday urged the Union government to conduct surprise raids at the borders of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to check collection of illegal entry fee from truckers, claiming that the menace was rampant despite the rollout of GST. Anil Kumar Gupta, the president of Truck and Transport association in claimed that the national highway connecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's Loksabha constituency are even not spared from extortion of money in the name of 'illegal entry fees.' The association threatened that it will launch a strike if such illegal practices are not stopped at the earliest and urged the Prime Minister, Gadkari along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to look into the matter. After the rollout of GST with an aim to end corruption at state borders, practices of extorting money from truckers in the name of collecting an 'illegal entry fees' are still on the rise especially on the borders of Hanumana and Khawasa, connecting Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively. Modi during the GST rollout claimed that inspector raj will end and even extortion by RTO officials at borders will be stopped but despite the claims, illegal practices still prevails, Gupta claimed. The association urges the Union government and the Madhya Pradesh CM to conduct surprise raids on the borders so that such practices like collecting entry fees of even small amount of Rs 200 or 500 should be stopped completely, Gupta said. PTI CORR MRMRMR